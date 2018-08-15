Bondville Fair Seeks Exhibitors

The Bondville Fair is celebrating its 221st year! Be a part of one of Vermont’s oldest traditions and the oldest continuous fair in the US, taking place this year on August 24, 25 and 26, by entering one of its many exhibits celebrating the heritage and creativity of Vermont’s agrarian culture. Local garden produce, cooking specialties, artistic endeavors and original works are judged and on display in the Ailene Capen Floral Hall; the Bondville Fair Quilt Show in the Elizabeth Chichton Quilt Hall welcomes the entry of any quilt, Vermont made or not, antique or contemporary. (Youth quilts can be a work in progress and still be admitted.) Entry guidelines and exhibit categories can be found at bondvillefair.org.

Ribbons and cash prizes are awarded for first ($4), second ($3) and third ($2) place in each category with rosettes awarded for outstanding effort. (Entries by children under 16 are judged separately in the Vegetable, Arts and Crafts and Quilt Show.) Entries for both Halls will be accepted Thursday, August 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday, August 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. Two items per category for adults is allowed, with unlimited entries for vegetables, fruit and all children’s items in all categories. Judging will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday; the Hall open for viewing afterward, and again at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Entries must be picked up on Sunday, August 26, by 4 p.m. Contact Emmett Dunbar in Londonderry at 508-237-4046 or info@anjalifarm.com.