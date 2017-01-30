‘Boots & Baskets’ to Raise Funds for Dorset Equine Rescue

Join The Dorset Equine Rescue for their third annual ‘Boots and Baskets’ fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. This gala event will be held at the Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant at 39 West Road in Manchester Village. Tickets are $35 each, and include one sheet of raffle tickets. Additional tickets will be available for purchase throughout the evening for $10 per sheet. There will be live music by Paul Brotchie and Jim Dunn, great food, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and a chance at winning from an amazing selection of generously donated baskets. Come and enjoy the fun. Visit dorsetequinerescue.org to purchase tickets.