Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Bowl For Kids’ Sake was introduced in 1987 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bennington County. Thirty years later they are still going strong and knocking those pins down. On Saturday, April 1, the community is invited to support Bowl For Kids’ Sake at Bennington Lanes. Funds raised allow Big Brothers Big Sisters to continue to make mentoring matches and provide ongoing assistance to mentors, mentees and families to help sustain long successful relationships unique to its program. It’s a fun way to make a difference. Local businesses can support the event by becoming sponsors, donating prizes and encouraging employees to participate as team captains and members. Bowlers then raise money by soliciting pledges from people they know. Each bowler is encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 in pledges. Costumes, clever team names, and friendly competition are also encouraged. Team Spirit awards will be presented in every wave, so dig out your parachute pants and aquanet hairspray and get your friends or coworkers together to form a team. For more information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.