Bowl For Kids’ Sake to Support Mentoring Program

The community is invited to support Bowl For Kids’ Sake at Bennington Lanes and celebrate the Fantastic ‘50s on Saturday, April 7 – think poodle skirts, hot rods and Marilyn Monroe! The proceeds raised at this annual event allows Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bennington County to continue to support mentoring matches and provide ongoing assistance to mentors, mentees and their families and help to sustain the long successful relationships that are unique to the program.

The Bank of Bennington is the title sponsor of this fun, interactive way to make a difference. Local businesses can support the event by becoming lane sponsors, donating prizes for the silent auction and encouraging employees to create teams and participate.

All participating bowlers receive one game of bowling and shoes for the $10 registration fee; each is encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 in pledges. Costumes and clever team names in keeping with this year’s theme are encouraged, as is friendly competition.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake will also include a silent auction and team spirit awards, to be presented in every wave. The grand prize for the top fundraising bowler is a cruise for two. Sign up to participate or make a donation! For more information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.