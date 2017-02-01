Bracelets Fund Operation Santa

Last summer retired music teacher Debi Craig of Hebron, N.Y., undertook a project to help the Operation Santa program at Salem Central School. She had been given a special handmade bracelet by her Mom’s cousin when she was embarking on a trip during the fall of 2015. She thought selling the bracelets would be a perfect way to raise money to help buy needed warm clothing and food for needy children who attend Salem Central School, her Alma Mater. She thought maybe she could sell 40 or 50 bracelets; to date, she has sold over 350 bracelets worth almost $1800. The bracelets are available in four sizes and different colors. Craig donates the materials needed to make the bracelets, so every penny goes directly to Operation Santa. Craig has been busy making dozens of new bracelets for Valentine’s Day. The bracelets cost $5 for the two smaller sizes and $6 for the two larger sizes. Bracelets can be also be special ordered. If you are interested in making a contribution or purchasing a bracelet,call Debi at 518-854-3102 or email dcraig1@hughes.net; type ‘angel bracelets’ on the subject line.