BRGNS Back-to-School Program

It’s time for students and their families to shop for back-to-school supplies, an economic hardship for many people with already stretched budgets. The Back-to-School program at Black River Good Neighbor Services is for children in grades K through 12 who are eligible for assistance in Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth. If you have or know of a child who is returning to school, needs supplies, and whose family may find such purchases difficult or impossible, call Audrey at 802-228-3663. BRGNS depends on the generosity of its neighbors to sustain this program each year. If you are in a position to donate school supplies, including new backpacks, or money to buy them, bring your donations to the BRGNS Thrift Store at 37B Main Street in Ludlow. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.