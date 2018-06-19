Bridges Out of Poverty

The Bridges Out of Poverty workshop on Friday, June 22, is sponsored by Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, and welcomes members of the Bennington community. The workshop provides a deeper understanding of the culture of poverty and offers a platform for action that can lead to lowering poverty rates. The workshop will look at the impact of generational poverty on families and communities, why we must respond, and how we can use an understanding of economic diversity to build a sustainable Bennington, and move from tolerance to acceptance. Prudence Pease will be the Keynote Speaker. She has dedicated her career to advancing the lives of residents in her community of Tunbridge and throughout Vermont. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Saint Francis Parish Center, 238 Main Street, Bennington. Registration, $30, is required. The cost includes lunch and handouts. Scholarships are available. Call 802-447-3700.