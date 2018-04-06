Broadway Theatre Camp

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Broadway Theatre Camp is back for its fourth year and registration is underway for students in grades 9 through 12, as well as graduating seniors. Produced in collaboration with the creative arts department at Burr and Burton Academy, the camp is held at their impressive theatre and dance facilities in Manchester. The program offers high school students with an interest in musical theatre an incredible opportunity to learn what it takes to be a Broadway performer in a challenging yet supportive environment, with unsurpassed instruction from Broadway and national artists. This year, participants can enroll in one or two weeks of camp.

Week One is a ‘West Side Story’ workshop from July 16 to 20. Students will learn the original Jerome Robbins choreography, songs and scenes from the show, explore scenes from the musical’s source material, ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ and engage in special workshops such as stage combat, audition technique and tap dance.

Week Two is a Musical Theatre Intensive from July 23 to 27. Students will work on songs, scenes and choreography from major Broadway and off-Broadway musicals, and leave the week with a monologue and a song picked just for them, for use at school and community auditions. At the end of each session, students will share what they have learned on the Weston Playhouse Main Stage and attend a professional production. Broadway Theatre Camp runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A tuition discount is available to those attending both weeks. Enrollment ends June 15. For information and to register, email Piper Goodeve at pgoodeve@westonplayhouse.org.