Bromley Mountain Memories with MHS

Join the Manchester Historical Society on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library, at 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester, for an evening of reminiscences on Bromley Mountain’s history. From the humble beginnings of a rope tow at the Equinox golf course in the 1930s to the slopes of Mount Aeolus in East Dorset, and on to higher elevations in Peru at Bromley, it is sure to be an enlightening event for all ages. By the time Fred A. Pabst, Jr. arrived in the Manchester, he and his Ski Tows, Inc. had six leases in areas he considered strategically located within driving distance of metropolitan centers. His mind set was to bring affordable skiing to the masses. Manchester – long a summer destination for visitors – had suffered from the Great Depression, and embraced the idea of becoming a four-season resort town. As Philip Pabst said in 1989, “Whether or not Pabst was the ‘first,’ whether or not he was a ‘visionary’ ultimately is not important. He certainly was one of the original individuals in a new industry and had the courage to stand by his dreams. Fred Pabst, Jr. was fortunate to live long enough both to witness what he had foreseen fifty years earlier and to be recognized for his long list of accomplishments.” This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Manchester Historical Society at

802-549-4582 or email info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org.