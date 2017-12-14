Bromley Mountain Receives Plaque of Appreciation from Komen VT

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, on Monday, November 20, Komen New England, represented by Linda Maness, development coordinator of special events in Vermont, presented Bill Cairns, president of Bromley Mountain, with a plaque of appreciation noting Bromley’s sponsorship of the 2017 Komen New England Race for the Cure in Vermont. Bromley Mountain is a 23-year sponsor of the local 5K race, first supporting the Vermont affiliate beginning in 1994. In subsequent years, Bromley continued its support of the Vermont-New Hampshire affiliate, and now it supports the New England affiliate of Susan G. Komen, serving Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.