Brunch and Concert to Benefit Kinhaven Music School

Join the Board of Directors and the executive team at Kinhaven Music School on Sunday, July 16, at the beautiful Kinhaven campus in Weston, to enjoy a special afternoon of music and celebrate the late Jerry Bidlack’s 50 years of service to young musicians. Bidlack started at Kinhaven in 1967 as a substitute conductor, served as its executive director from 1981to 2004, and remained actively involved in teaching, conducting and mentoring students until his death in the fall of 2016.

Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with campus tours, hors d’oevres and a cash bar. The Inn at Weston is going all out preparing a gourmet buffet brunch that will be served at 12:30. There will be chamber music performances by students, faculty and guest artists throughout the afternoon, and at 2:30, the Chamber Orchestra will open the student concert with a special arrangement and multimedia presentation composed and created especially for this day. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are $100 per person which includes a donation to the school in honor of Jerry.

Highly acclaimed for its exceptional musical education and experience, Kinhaven holds a variety of music workshops throughout the summer for students in grade four through adult. Tony Mazzocchi, executive director, says, “We pride ourselves on creating a nurturing environment that is distinctly non-competitive. Kinhaven is unplugged, meaning cellphones and iPads are out of the way and students get back to having eye to eye and face to face conversations with each other. Coming here they only get to worry about making music with one another. It’s the most liberating thing imaginable… they can feel free to be who they really are.” The campus is located at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. For tickets, go to kinhaven.pingg.com/brunch.