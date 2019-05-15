Burdett Commons to Throw Birthday Celebration

Burdett Commons celebrates its 20 years of service to Arlington and the surrounding area this year on Saturday, May 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., when they host a Birthday Block Party on the back lawn of the Arlington Community House and Burdett Commons. It’s free and open to the public, but donations would be greatly appreciated. (If you can bring a birthday gift, a wishlist of items needed is posted online at arlington

activityevents.org.) Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. This fun event will feature face painting, a Girl Scout Troop bubble-making station, story time and books from Martha Canfield Library, kindness rock painting with Battenkill Valley Health Center and entertainment by the band Notion, accompanied by popcorn, Wilcox Ice Cream and Stewart’s hot dogs, plus birthday cake from Centerpiece Cakes by Steph. Email [email protected] with any questions.