Burr & Burton to Present Winter Showcase of Student Talent

Burr and Burton Academy’s Media and Performing Arts Department presents its Winter Showcase on Thursday, December 14, at 6 and 8: p.m. ‘A Festival of Dance, Drama and Film,’ will be staged in the school’s Riley Center for the Arts. Don’t miss the chance to experience the wide range of talent from BBA’s curricular acting, dance and film classes. There is something for everyone in this tightly-packed evening of performance. Acting scenes range from comedy to drama, together with original scenes and monologues by BBA students. The Fall Short Film project will be presented, together with commercials and PSA’s from the collaboration between the acting and cinema classes. The BBA Dance Company consisting of 40 dancers, will perform five numbers, including ‘West Side Story Suite’ from the Broadway musical, a hip hop number, a ballet piece, a contemporary number and a playful, lyrical piece. Tickets are $3 for students and $6 for adults, and can be purchased online at bbatickets.com.