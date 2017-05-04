Business Owners and SVAC Partner to Promote the Arts

The Southern Vermont Arts Center will be offering off-site exhibition space throughout Manchester this summer. The initiative, dubbed ART Manchester, will connect Vermont artists with visitors and residents by converting storefronts into pop-up art galleries. The exhibits will provide opportunity for local artists to display and sell their work. The showcase period is scheduled to run from late June through Labor Day with a time commitment from the artists of a two- week minimum. SVAC is partnering with Manchester Life Magazine, making its debut this summer, and local businesses on the project and it is supported by a grant from Cota and Cota, Inc.

Pauline Moore, economic development coordinator for the Town of Manchester, said of the project, “We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and engagement of local building owners. The partnership is a wonderful example of coming together for the benefit of the community. We appreciate everyone’s commitment.”

“SVAC was founded in 1922 with a mission to provide opportunities for local artists, and we are delighted to continue this tradition by offering them visible space in shopping areas here in Manchester,” says Joan Teaford, interim executive director of Southern Vermont Arts Center.

Also in the works for ART Manchester is an art walk series that will take participants around town to various arts destinations on scheduled dates throughout the summer. Additional details are to come. Applications are now open for artists interested in taking part and running their own pop-up galleries. Email jteaford@svac.org or call 802-362- 7284 for details. Established art galleries currently operating in Manchester and Dorset, along with a number of local businesses, have lent their support to ART Manchester and plan to be part of its promotional initiative. Manchester business owners interested in participating should call Mountain Media at 802-362-7284.