Butz to Discuss New Book, ‘Shays’ Settlement in Vermont’

Author, educator, archaeologist and environmental scientist Stephen Butz will discuss his new book, ‘Shays’ Settlement in Vermont: A Story of Revolt and Archaeology,’ at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, Bennington. The Bennington Bookshop is co-sponsoring the event, and will provide copies for purchase and light refreshments. Butz is the leader of the site’s first formal study, and his book describes the archaeological investigation, as well as retelling Shays’ life and his role in the rebellion that bears his name. For details, call 802-442-5059.

The ruins of Daniel Shays’ fortified settlement reveal the hidden story of the famous rebellion. Shays and the Regulators founded the settlement deep in the Vermont wilderness after fleeing the uprising they led in 1787 in Massachusetts. Rediscovered in 1997 and under study since 2013, these remnants divulge secrets of Shays’ life that previously remained unknown, including his connection to Millard Fillmore and the Anti-Federalist lawyer John Bay. In his book, Butz weaves together the tale of the archaeological investigation, along with Shays’ heroic life in the Continental army, his role in the infamous rebellion that bears his name and his influence on American law. For more information about the Shays’ Settlement Project, check out the website at shayssettlement.org.