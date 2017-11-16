BVHC Dental Open House

The Dental Practice at Battenkill Valley Health Center invites the community to come to an Open House on Tuesday, November 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. “We are glad to be part of the Arlington community, and we want our families to feel comfortable and cared for at our practice,” said Dr. Stephen Phillips, chief dental officer. The celebration will include kid-friendly activities, a chance to tour the practice and meet members of the dental team. Light refreshments will be served.

Battenkill Valley Health Center (BVHC) offers a wide array of dental services including full oral examinations, cleanings, fillings, x-rays, whitening and more. “We also want to remind folks to maximize their dental benefits. As the calendar year-end approaches, we encourage you to take advantage of your remaining dental insurance benefits,” Dr. Phillips explained. “In most cases, the yearly maximum renews each year on January 1, and these benefits do not roll over to the next year.” New and existing patients can schedule an appointment today by calling 802-430-7175.

BVHC’s Dental Practice opened in May 2017. Battenkill Valley Health Center also offers primary and preventive medical care, mental health counseling, nutritional counseling and nurse case management for patients of all ages, representing 28 towns in Vermont and New York. Visit battenkillvalleyhealthcenter.org to obtain further information.

BVHC is located at 9 Church Street in Arlington.