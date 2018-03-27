Cabin Fever Dance a Big Success

When the Cancer Center Community Crusaders (4Cs) hosted their fourth annual Cabin Fever Dance at the Elks Lodge in Bennington on February 24, the themed event welcomed over 300 guests donned in flannel shirts and other rustic attire, who enjoyed an evening offering beard contests, a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and DJ services donated by John Wooddell. The venue was generously donated by the Bennington Elks Lodge.

“This event just keeps getting bigger and better,” said co-chair Bob Gorry. “We are grateful for the hard work our crews do to pull it together, to our many generous sponsors, and to all of the people who come and have fun for this great cause.”

The evening raised over $6,300 for the Southern Vermont Regional Cancer Center’s Patient Resource Fund. “The 4Cs’ grassroots fundraising efforts are truly amazing,” said Matt Vernon, medical director of the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. “The entire staff and many families deeply appreciate their enthusiastic support.”

The 4C’s mission is to provide short-term financial, physical and emotional support to cancer patients who live within the SVRCC service area. The group’s three-year fundraising total tops $125,000. Financial assistance from the SVRCC Patient Resource Fund is available to those currently undergoing cancer treatment and struggling to make ends meet. Types of assistance available include travel expenses for treatments or second opinions, gas cards, help with utility and fuel expenses, dental care, wellness classes and more.

In partnership with the SVRCC, the 4Cs invite community members to their annual Day of Celebration, a part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Centennial Celebration, on Sunday, June 10, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The Crusaders will host a large vendor fair and a cupcake contest. Other activities will include races, games, free food and more.

To become part of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders or to support their mission, contact Carson Thurber at carson.thurber@svhealthcare.org or call 802-447-5488.