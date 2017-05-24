Call For Home Brewers

Home brewers are invited to the third annual Home Brew Festival on Saturday, August 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. The 4 Corners North section of County Street in Bennington will be closed for this unique event. Enjoy a street fair atmosphere with live music, food and other vendors and the best home brewed beverages in the area. This is a family-friendly event. If you are a homebrewer, and would like to enter the challenge, go to 4cnhomebrewfest.com to register. There is a $25 registration fee, limited to the first 60 home brewers who sign up. Spaces are already filling up so register today. You can bring a variety of home brewed beverages to include beer, wine, cider, and mead. Voting is done by the public, so brew to impress! Prizes will be awarded to the top three homebrewers. Admission is free or $25 if you’d like a tasting glass to be able to vote for your favorite. You can pre-purchase discounted tickets now at 4cnhomebrewfest.com.