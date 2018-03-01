Call for Vendors

The First Baptist Church, located at 601 Main Street in Bennington, will be hosting its Cabin Fever Flea and Craft Market and Food Event on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will feature over 20 tables of collectibles, arts and crafts, and more, plus a penny auction. Homemade lunch, brunch, and snack items will be available. For vendor information or to purchase a table for the event, contact Grace Wilson at 802-379-4548.

Taste of Vermont Seeks Vendors

The seventh annual Taste of Vermont is set for Saturday, March 24, at Stratton Mountain Resort. This fun and satisfying event will be held in the Mountain’s base lodge from 7 to 9 p.m., and offer tastings provided by Vermont chefs and restaurants, bakeries, caterers, specialty foods producers and more,. Cast your vote for People’s Choice and support the Stratton Foundation and their mission to address the challenges of poverty that stand between a child in need and the opportunity to succeed. Tickets, on sale now, are $40 for adults, $20 for children (11 and younger) or $100 for a family of two adults plus children. Get a $100 VIP for early access and complimentary drinks. If you wish to be a volunteer, see the growing list of presenting vendors or get general information, visit strattonfoundation.org/tasteofvermont or call 802-297-2096. Space is still available to present with no vendor fees.