Call for Vendors/Artisans

Call for Vendors

Time is running out if you want to be part of the 2017 Norman’s Attic town-wide tag sale and festival, now in its 22nd year, on Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are a crafter, artist or antiques dealer, you won’t want to miss this chance to sell your wares to the eager-to-buy crowd that loves this annual event, listed in Yankee Magazine as one of Vermont’s top summer events. Hosted by Saint James’ Episcopal Church, it takes place along Main Street in Arlington. Spaces are available on a first come-first served basis. In addition to the community-wide tag sale, Norman’s Attic includes a food court, bake sale, nearly-new offerings and a basket raffle. For a registration form, contact Joanna Taylor at 802-375-9330 or go to stjamesarlingtonvt.org.

Call for Artisans

The Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary Fair Day on August 5 event will again include an arts and crafts show. Area artists and craftspeople are encouraged to display their works in the Townshend Church on the Common throughout the day. Works will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to Grace Cottage Hospital. Contact Patty Jerez at 802-365-9266 or dimedame@gmail.com; space is limited. Fair Day is a major fundraiser that helps the hospital purchase needed equipment. For information, call 802-365-9992.

The Chaffee’s 56th annual Art in the Park is taking place August 12 and 13 and October 7 and 8. Artists and craftspeople are encouraged to fill out an application to show and sell their work in a very popular event, voted Best Arts Festival ten years in a row! Shows will be held rain or shine in Main Street Park, at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland, and draws an estimated 8000 visitors. for more information, go to artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org.