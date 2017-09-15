Calling Adventurous Cyclists

Sunday, September 24, is the date for this year’s West Hill Grinder for intermediate and advanced cyclists. Routes ranging from 19 to 39 miles will wind through scenic Westminster, Athens, Brookline and Putney. The West-West Loop is the easiest and shortest ride on packed dirt roads without technical challenges. There are bail-out points on all routes if a ride must be shortened. Both the start (at 10 or 11 a.m., depending upon the route chosen) and finish will be at High Meadows Farm in Putney, which offers water, facilities, protected seating and parking. Individual, student, and family rates include lunch. The 2017 Grinder is a fundraiser for the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, whose 25-mile trail system runs from Putney Mountain to Grafton. For information and registration, visit bikereg.com.