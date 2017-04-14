Cambridge Gallery Exhibit a Feast for the Eyes

Valley Artisans Market’s small gallery, 25 East Main Street/Route 372, Cambridge, N.Y., offers a feast for the eyes with their new exhibit, ‘Just Eats,’ opening with a reception and refreshments on Saturday, April 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. Primarily a members’ show with a few invited guests, the food theme was chosen to recognize the arrival of its new neighbor, the Roundhouse Bakery and Café, on the east side of Hubbard Hall. Because Valley Artisans Market represents artists with many different skills and mediums the theme of food lends itself to a great variety of interpretations. From two dimensional painting and collage to three-dimensional sculpture and utilitarian objects, the work in this show will bring all of this expertise into play. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information, call 518-677-2765.