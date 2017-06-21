Cambridge Historical Society Recalls the Vietnam Era

Where were you in 1962? Were you watching the escalation of military action in Vietnam as our men and women in the military were sent in increasing numbers? Television allowed the citizens at home to watch scenes of new conflicts daily, at a time when culture and social behavior was also being challenged. The Cambridge Historical Society will take a glimpse into this time period and recognize those who were then in uniform and their families, when they open a summer-long exhibit on the Vietnam era at an openinging reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Society’s Museum, located at 12 Broad Street in Cambridge, N.Y. The exhibits include items brought in by Vietnam veterans and their families, a wall of honor recognizing those who served, and many pictures and memorabilia. Two Vietnam veterans, EJ Lybert and Dan Severson, will share their experiences sat 7 p.m. You are invited to come enjoy refreshments, look at the exhibits and speak with servicemembers and others who experienced the events of this formative time period. It will be a truly informative, interesting, commemorative event, and a great way for young people to learn a bit of history. The program is free, but donations are welcome.