Cambridge Voices From the Past

It’s that time again; the Cambridge Historical Society and Museum will present ‘Voices From the Past’ on Saturday, August 16. Meet at the Museum on Broad Street at 10 a.m. for brunch, tours of the Museum and to get your tickets for the cemetery tour. This year’s cast is Bob Wright as Charlie Ackley; Paul Gruber as Private Christopher Green, veteran of the Civil War; Arthur Center as Frank Sherman Henry, Olympic Equestrian; Audrey Hall as Martha McFarland; Beverly Collamer as Dorothy Rich ‘Popcorn Lady’ Madison; and Betsy Ehrenfreund as Katherine McKie. Proceeds will benefit the Woodlands Cemetery Association and the Cambridge Historical Society and Museum.