Camp Scholarships

Gallop To Success, a nonprofit organization that works with at-risk youth from the ages of 5 to 17, is accepting applications for summer 2017 horse camp scholarship recipients at Kimberly Farms, 1214 Cross Hill Road, Shaftsbury. For further information, contact David by at 802-442-5454 or gts@sover.net. To learn more, visit galloptosuccess.org.

Conservation Camp Scholarships

It’s time to register for the 2017 Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Lake Bomoseen or Buck Lake this coming summer. Camp stays are filling up fast! The application process can be done completely online at vtfishandwildlife.com. For youths ages 12 to 16, these week-long camps are owned and operated by the State of Vermont, and offer hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter firearm safety, outdoor first aid and more. NInety percent scholarships are available through the Manchester Rod and Gun Club for all youths within a 30-mile radius of Manchester. Contact Club Member Carol Dupont at 802-362-5556 to request authorization prior to filling out the online form. If you need help with the online application, contact Eric Severance at 802-362-2666.