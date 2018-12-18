Canal Street Art Gallery

A holiday art fundraiser at Canal Street Art Gallery will support public art during the Bellows Falls Third Friday Gallery Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on December 21. The Gallery is overflowing with over 163 artworks by 23 artists from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts in its current ‘ Anniversary!’ exhibit. One percent of sale profits will be given to a fund for the maintenance and restoration of existing historic monuments, sculptures and murals in Rockingham. In support of this, the artists have included works in the show priced under $100, $50 and $25. The funds raised from these sales will be used to grow a special Public Art Maintenance Fund created by Canal Street Art Gallery and the Rockingham Art and Museum Project (RAMP). Artworks in the show encompass a dynamic range of mediums, on view through January 12. The Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, go to canalstreetartgallery.com or call 802-289-0104.