Cancer Center Crusaders to Throw Fourth Cabin Fever Dance

Need a cure for your cabin fever? Groom your beards, put on your dancing shoes and flannel shirts, and join the Cancer Center Community Crusaders! Their fourth annual Cabin Fever Dance on Saturday, February 24, takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Bennington Elks Club, 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington. Come for music, dancing, contests, a big basket raffle, munchies, cash bar and more. Purchase your advance tickets, $10, ($12 at the door) at the Bennington Chamber of Commerce, The Village Chocolate Shoppe, Elm Street Market and the Cancer Center. Limited-edition long-sleeved T-shirts will be available for purchase for $20. Proceeds will benefit the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center’s Patient Resources Fund, which provides financial, physical, and emotional support to members of the community and their families battling cancer. All funds raised by the Cancer Center Community Crusaders stay in the community the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center serves, including Bennington and Windham counties and nearby New York and Massachusetts. For more details, visit facebook.com/ccccrusaders.