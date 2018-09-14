Candidate Forum

In addition to many interesting political races state wide this year, there is a local race to watch for in regards to the House of Representatives in Montpelier. The Bennington-4 district, comprised of Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate and Sunderland, is allotted two seats, currently occupied by Cynthia Browning (D) and Brian Keefe (R), who are being challenged by newcomer Kathleen James (D). Come to Burr and Burton’s Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester on Monday, September 24, at 7 p.m. to hear what they have to say in a panel discussion led by Andrew McKeever of GNAT-TV. There will be opportunities to ask questions. Incumbent Representative Linda Joy Sullivan (D) is on the panel, representing the Bennington-Rutland district, comprised of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Peru and Mount Tabor. This bi-partisan forum is sponsored by the Bennington County Democratic and Republican Committees and GNAT (Greater Northshire Access Television). Don’t forget to vote on November 6! Should you not be in town that day or want time to study the ballot and research the candidates, you may request an absentee ballot from your Town Clerk.