‘Candlelight for Canines’

Ye Olde Tavern will be going to the dogs on Tuesday, November 28, when Michael Brandt and his staff will host the first-ever Candlelight for Canines event. One the tavern’s ‘Dine Like an 18th-Century Guest’ dinners, all proceeds will go towards maintenance and improvements at the Manchester Dog Park (MDP), where canines and their human companions can play and socialize. Dinner from the full menu will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be treats and surprises for diners and dogs, along with MDP T-shirts for sale. The Manchester Dog Park is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and has become an invaluable community resource for Manchester residents and their canine friends, as well as out-of-town visitors. The park, located in the Dana Thompson Rec Center on Route 30/Bonnet Street in Manchester Center, is totally funded by private donations, grants and volunteer-created fundraisers. To make your reservations for this fun event, call Ye Olde Tavern at 802-362-0611. The Tavern is located at 5183 Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For further details, you can contact Nancy Boardman at 802-375-6138.