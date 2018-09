Candlelight Vigil for Nonviolence

The public is invited to a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, September 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. on the Dorset Village Green to hold up nonviolence as an alternative to discord and hate through song, prayer and poetry, as part of the national movement, Campaign Nonviolence. Please bring your own candle and a chair. If it rains, plan to meet at the Dorset Church.