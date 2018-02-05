Canfield Gallery to Host International Photobook Exhibit

The Gallery at the Martha Canfield Library will open its first show of 2018, ‘Aperture Paris Photobooks,’ with an opening reception on Thursday, February 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A provocative exhibit of artistic photobooks assembled by the fine art photography magazine Aperture, founded in 1952 by Ansel Adams, Minor White, Dorothea Lange and other leading photographers, in cooperation with the international photography fair, Paris Photo.

Aperture is the pre-eminent journal of fine art photography, and its Photobook is one of the most dynamic genres in the contemporary art world. Powered by the recent explosion of online digital publishing, this medium has enabled artists to produce highly creative and personal book designs. This interesting show celebrates the disciplines of photography, journalism, graphic design and bookbinding, and is comprised of 35 individual books selected by a distinguished jury of fine art and photography curators, critics and publishers. The exhibit was celebrated at a gala reception in Paris this past November; the Canfield is the first venue in North America to present the collection following its debut at the Aperture Foundation Gallery in NYC.

The books in the exhibit come from across the United States as well as several foreign countries, including Germany, Russia, China, Spain, Norway, Latvia, Lebanon and the Netherlands. Giving the phrase ‘hands-on’ new meaning, the are laid out on counter-high tables, allowing visitors to turn the pages and view each in its entirety. Their subject matter is diverse and provocative, and reflects the cultural and societal challenges in the various countries they represent with an avant-garde aesthetic and an international point of view. The exhibit runs through March 15 and is sure to be of interest to art lovers, photographers, students and educators.

The Martha Canfield Library is located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. For more information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.