Canfield Library to Host VT State Police K9 Demonstration

Trooper Wayne Godfrey and K9 Tarawa will be at Arlington’s Martha Canfield Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, to present a talk and demonstration on the Vermont State Police K9 Program. Wayne is an in-service trainer for the K9 program. His partner, Tarawa, is a seven-year-old male German Shepard, raised in Castleton by a volunteer for the K9 program. Tarawa was assigned to Wayne when he was about a year old. He is a certified patrol dog trained in tracking, narcotics detection, evidence recovery and apprehension. He also loves to play fetch! The pair have received two Lifesaving Awards: K9 Team of the Year and Apprehension of the Year. Their assistance during drug cases has lead to criminal arrests. For more information on the event, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public.