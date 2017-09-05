Canfield Library to Host VT State Police K9 Demonstration

Canfield Library to Host VT State Police K9 Demonstration
Canfield Library to Host VT State Police K9 Demonstration

Canfield Library to Host VT State Police K9 Demonstration

Trooper Wayne Godfrey and his K9 partner, Tarawa.

Trooper Wayne Godfrey and his K9 partner, Tarawa.

Trooper Wayne Godfrey and K9 Tarawa will be at Arlington’s Martha Canfield Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, to present a talk and demonstration on the Vermont State Police K9 Program. Wayne is an in-service trainer for the K9 program. His partner, Tarawa, is a seven-year-old male German Shepard, raised in Castleton by a volunteer for the K9 program. Tarawa was assigned to Wayne when he was about a year old. He is a certified patrol dog trained in tracking, narcotics detection, evidence recovery and apprehension. He also loves to play fetch! The pair have received two Lifesaving Awards: K9 Team of the Year and Apprehension of the Year. Their assistance during drug cases has lead to criminal arrests. For more information on the event, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public.

September 5, 2017
Categories:News, Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*