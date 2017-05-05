Canfield May Artist

The public is invited to the opening reception of paintings by Nancy Calicchio on Friday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Canfield Gallery. Twelve paintings, one for each month of the year, are the core of the exhibit, representing the challenge of capturing seasonal change and interpreting photographic art with paint on canvas. The paintings began with plein air study of Barton Cove, an exceptionally majestic cove on the Connecticut River. Calicchio worked in her Vermont studio on the remaining paintings, based on photographs taken by her daughter, Rafaela. Calicchio spent 43 years as an independent school educator, becoming founding Head of School at Maple Street School in Manchester in 1998. Following her retirement in 2007, she pursued her love of art, learning to paint in oils. She has exhibited work throughout southeastern Vermont. Her work will be on view at the Canfield Memorial Library on East Arlington Road until May 31. For more information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.