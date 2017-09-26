‘Canvas and Cocktails’ at AMFF

The American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester has announced that their popular ‘Canvas and Cocktails’ event will return this fall. Artist Christopher Pierce will lead a still life tutorial on Saturday, September 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can sip mulled wine or hard cider as they paint a fall sunflower scene. Local charcuterie and cheeses will be provided by Fortuna’s Sausage Company. To register, email pnardini@amff.org or visit amff.org.

Pierce is a nationally recognized fine artist who paints florals, still lifes, portraits, figures, and interiors with panache and a mature sensitivity. He is well known for his huge and commanding florals inspired by the bounty of his gardens. His painting ‘Prelude to Summer’ was selected as a finalist in the still life category of the Artist’s Magazine’s 33rd annual art competition last year, and International Artist Magazine published a feature article on his work and studio in its April/May issue. He was awarded second prize in the annual Members’ Exhibition at the Salmagundi Club, NYC. His paintings have been featured in Adirondack Life magazine and the New York Art Review.

The American Museum of Fly Fishing is the steward of the history, traditions and practices of the sport of fly-fishing and promotes the conservation of its waters. The Museum collects, preserves, exhibits, studies and interprets the artifacts, art and literature of the sport uses these resources to engage, educate and benefit all. The Museum is located at 4070 Main Street in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-3300 to learn more.