Caravan Boutiques

Caravan Boutiques, new group of Vermont artisans, is an traveling treasure trove that will debut at Equinox Valley Nursery on Sunday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day. Discover baked treats, artisan breads, smoked syrup toffee, jams and salsa, custom soy candles, fragrant body products, fine art, pottery, Vermont wood products, stationary, jewelry and home decor. You can even bring home a bouquet of fresh cut flowers, just to be romantic. Be sure to watch for their signs when the next Caravan Boutiques pops up at 4716B Main Street in downtown Manchester during President’s weekend. Equinox Valley Nursery is located at 1158 Main Street in Manchester Center. For information, call Melissa Klick at 802-379-2206.