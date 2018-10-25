Cardiologist Joins SVMC Northshire

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) has welcomed cardiologist Dr. Paul Wangenheim to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Dr. Wangenheim is certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is working two days a week at SVMC Northshire Campus in Manchester.

“Together, Dr. Wangenheim, Dr. Schwartz and the rest of the SVMC Northshire clinical team intend to enhance the services offered by the practice,” said Trey Dobson, MD, chief medical officer and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. “Patients will be able to see a fellowship-trained cardiologist closer to where they live, and patients of Dr. Schwartz will be able to see him more regularly.”

SVMC Northshire Campus offers comprehensive medical care for the whole family. Physicians work in close partnership with nurse practitioners and physician assistants to ensure comprehensive primary care. Services include pediatrics, on-site laboratory and x-ray services. Northshire ExpressCare offers appointment-free medical care seven days a week, including some holidays. Its Telemedicine service allows patients to receive care from board-certified specialists at Dartmouth-Hitchcock over a high-speed two-way audio-video connection. The office is located at 5957 Main Street in Manchester Center. Patients may call 802-362-4440 for appointments. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.