Cary Grant, Comedy & Crime

On Wednesday, April 12, at 2 p.m., Manchester Community Library will screen the 1944 film, ‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra. Without giving away the plot, a drama critic played by Grant learns on his wedding day that insanity runs in his family as he discovers bodies hidden in his ancestral home. The film screening is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-2607.