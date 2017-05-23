Casella Brothers Recognized for Industry Advocacy and Leadership

The National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) honored John Casella, chief executive officer of Casella Waste Systems, and Douglas Casella, president of Casella Construction, at an awards ceremony in New Orleans at the 49th annual WasteExpo Conference and Exhibition. The Casella brothers serve as leaders in the industry demonstrating immense commitment to the industry, its workers and the customers they serve.

“The contributions that John and Doug have made to the industry can be seen not only throughout the Northeast, but reflected in operations across the country,” said Kevin Kraushaar, interim CEO of NWRA. “Their commitment to sustainability continues to place them on the forefront of waste and recycling companies.”

Doug Casella founded Casella Waste Systems in 1975 after selling his car and taking a loan from his parents to buy a garbage truck. John joined his brother in 1976 and was instrumental in building the organization and ultimately taking Casella Waste Systems, Inc. public in 1997.

They went from a one-truck operation to owning a publically traded company and designing the next bulldozer for John Deere. Today, Casella Waste Systems is leading the industry in sustainability initiatives, environmentally sound landfill design and construction, designing and developing waste handling equipment, building a model that preserves recycling as a profitable business, and developing a robust network throughout the Northeast.

“We’ve been blessed with people who’ve guided us, believed in us, and more importantly, dedicated their lives, energy and talent to working along side us building this company,” said John. “We’re grateful for this honor, and we’re happy to accept on behalf of the thousands of people who have been there with us.”

“Over the last four decades, my brother and I have set the standard for work ethic and getting the job done,” Doug added. “That culture has gotten us to where we are today. We are grateful for our recognition, and without the people that surround John and I every day we would not have the honor of accepting this award.”

The Casellas frequently give back to their community, funding local sports fields, Mount Saint Joseph Academy, the Paramount Theatre, the State Fairgrounds, the Boys and Girls Club, the Community Cupboard and others. They were also a key part in rebuilding Route 4 in just days after Hurricane Irene destroyed nearly 500 miles of it.