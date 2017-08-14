Castleton Colonial Day House Tour

Guests will step back in time as hostesses in Colonial attire greet them in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 79th annual Colonial Day House Tour, Saturday, August 19. The self-guided walking tour includes over a dozen sites, including outstanding period homes, public buildings and historic sites. The Federated Church, described as builder Thomas Royal Dake’s architectural masterpiece, is a popular stop. Its pulpit is one of the most extraordinary in the state. Dake was famous for his beautifully scaled spiral staircases, seen in some of the homes on the tour. At the Higley House, home of the Castleton Historical Society, visitors can tour exhibits, antique tools, carriages and a display of 19th century fashion, as well as the famous Blue Cat Quilt depicting historic landmarks. The quilt was entirely hand-sewn with over 375 hours spent in creating its unique pattern of stitches. New on the tour this year is the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, recently renovated as a private residence, with triangular stained glass windows, an original pew and wood beams. Items dating from 1871 to 1899 found in a time capsule during the renovation will be on display across the street. Demonstrations of Early American crafts, can also be seen in homes on the tour. The Tour will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($18 for seniors 62+), available that day at ticket booths on Main Street. The Castleton Free Library will hold an ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Glenn Andres, Professor Emeritus of Art and Architecture at Middlebury College, architect, author and inspiring speaker, who will talk about the historical architecture of Castleton. There is no charge for this program and it is open to the public. For information call 802-468-5691 or e- mail rileytjvt@comcast.net.