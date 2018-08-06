Castleton Colonial House Tours

On Saturday, August 18, visitors are invited to step back in time during the 80th annual Colonial Day House Tour along Castleton’s historic Main Street. The self-guided tour features an outstanding collection of private homes, public buildings, historic sites and exhibits. Displays include a period fashion collection, quilts, antique tools and carriages, and demonstrations of Colonial crafts. At 4 p.m., William Hosley , director of the New Haven, Connecticut Museum and Historical Society will discuss ‘Country Houses for a New Republic,’ and the contributions of some of the legendary builders whose work birthed a new architecture that was both worldly and nationally distinctive. For information, call 802-468-5691 or visit castletonhistorichousetour.org.