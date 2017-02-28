Cavendish ‘Believe It or Not’

The Cavendish Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Sunday, March 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cavendish Baptist Church Parish Hall, 2258 Main Street. In addition to the business agenda, there will be a special program, ‘Cavendish Believe It or Not!’ There are many Cavendish stories that people don’t know about. Yes, Phineas Gage and his famous accident ushered in the age of brain research, but another medical curiosity lived here. Alexis Saint Martin revolutionized the understanding of gastroenterology, possessing a permanent hole in his gut. Also, at one time Cavendish had both a bobsled run and its very own ski hill; former slave Peter Tumber moved to Cavendish and died here in 1832 at age 106; then there is Clarence Adams. Just who is buried in his grave? Turns out he was spotted in several locations after his ‘death.’. And did you know that a zombie movie was filmed in Proctorsville and featured some local residents? If you have a tale to share, they’d love to hear it. The meeting and program are open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.