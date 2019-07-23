Cavendish Concert on the Green

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invites everyone to the Proctorsville Green starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, to the sounds of Sensible Shoes, weather permitting. Members of the band include drummer and singer Steve Drebber, lead guitarist and singer Tim Utt, bass guitar and vocalist Pooh Sprague, and Barbara Blaisdell on keyboard. Come and enjoy a warm summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo on the green. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.