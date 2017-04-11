Cavendish Fund Accepting Grant Applications

The Cavendish Community Fund is now accepting applications for spring 2017 grant awards. The deadline for applying is May 19. Applications that miss that date will be considered in the fall. This is the tenth year in which the Fund has provided support for educational, artistic or cultural programs, projects, or events that benefit the Cavendish community in some way. The Fund has helped finance plays, workshops and classroom events, contributed to the renovation of library and classroom spaces, helped in tropical Storm Irene recovery, clean gravestones, dig for archeological artifacts, conduct open studios, show films, coordinate summer concerts, organize health training and more. Last year the Fund made two grants: the first went for durable equipment to be used in STEM programming for local elementary school students through the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library; the second was paid to the Cavendish Community Theater for a holiday production of ‘It’s About Believing,’ performed at the Gethsemane Church in Proctorsville, covering direction, music, advertising, props and refreshments. A panel of local citizens reviews the applications and recommends awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. The number of grants and the amount of each depend on how many applications are received. Application guidelines are available at cavendishccca.org and at the Cavendish Town Office. For information, call Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.