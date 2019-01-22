Cavendish Talk to Focus on the Fox

Michael Clough of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, will speak about an animal that lives in our midst and that we see quite often, but that we don’t know much about – the fox – at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 23, when the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will sponsor the next Walk and Talk Series presentation at the Cavendish Town Office, 37 High Street, Cavendish. Hear about the habitats, mating habits, difference between the red and brown fox, their predators, and their diet. The talk will also focus on the best ways for humans to avoid conflicts with this beautiful animal. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Claire Walker at 802-226-7259.