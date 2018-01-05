CDC Theatre Arts Students to Stage One-Act Plays

The Theatre Arts class of the Career Development Center (CDC) will premiere nine original one-act plays written, acted and produced by students, at Oldcastle Theater in Bennington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11. Whether your favorite is comedy, drama or the messy complications of life and love, there is something for everyone. Audiences will recognize many of the students from their work with the Mount Anthony Union High School (MAUHS) Drama Club plays and musicals. The plays are directed by Tim Foley, CDC Theatre Arts teacher and MAUHS Drama Club adviser, and Eric Peterson, artistic director of The Oldcastle Theatre company. Admission is by donations for Theatre Arts Scholarships. The CDC Theater Arts is a comprehensive course that prepares students for a career in the theater, entertainment industry and other careers where public speaking and performing skills are needed. The Southwest Vermont CDC offers career and lifelong learning in Bennington to high school and adult students. Contact the Adult Education Office at 802-447-3596 for more information.