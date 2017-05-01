Celebrate Earth Mass

The First Congregational Church (FCC) in Manchester will be ringing with the sounds of whales, wolves, seals and loons joined by the voices of the FCC Chancel Choir and members of the Northshire Voices, who will perform the Paul Winter Consort’s uplifting ‘Earth Mass’ (’Missa Gaia’), under the direction of Linda Hueckel, on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m. in honor of Earth Day and Green Up Day.

New York’s Cathedral of Saint John the Divine has performed Earth Mass annually for more than 30 years, bringing a pilgrimage of devotees from all over the world. This is the first time in seven years that the work has been performed in the Manchester area and the community has been clamoring for a repeat performance ever since. The multi-media work includes whale song, the call of a tundra wolf and other animal sounds and visuals. ‘Earth Mass’ is a celebration of the Earth in the form of a Mass, and incorporates elements of contemporary folk and jazz idioms. It is simultaneously ecumenical and ecological, and universally appealing to all ages. The concert program will also include works by James Taylor, Carly Simon and Frank Ticheli.

Tickets are $15 for adults (18 and under are free), and are available in advance at the FCC office, 802-362-2709, or at the door. the night of the performance.