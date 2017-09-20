Celebrate Recovery

Do you have a hurt, a habit or a hang-up? Celebrate Recovery Manchester will meet for the first time on Wednesday, September 27, beginning with dessert and coffee at 6 p.m. and the program at 6:30. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step program that opens the door the healing by applying the eight recovery principles found in the Beatitudes of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, and the 12 steps to becoming free of addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behaviors. Participants voluntarily share their experiences, strengths and hopes with each other in a confidential, safe group setting. Celebrate Recovery will meet weekly to worship and pray together, and break into male/female groups to go deeper with God’s message for our lives. A pot luck meal will be shared on the third Wednesday of the month. child care is provided. For details, email jenniferdemauro@gmail.com, or call Jennifer at 609-203-1293.