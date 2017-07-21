Cellist Couple Bring Contrast to Manchester Music Festival

Manchester Music Festival (MMF) will present works by Liebermann, Arensky, Dvorak and Sollima with Ming Huan Xu, violin, Ara Gregorian, viola, Michael Brown, piano, and cellists David Requiro and Meta Weiss at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, to in the Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC). Tickets are $35 for adults. A free talk exploring the music’s historical context will be held at 7:30.

Requiro is this week’s featured artist at the free pre-concert recital and Q&A from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. There is also a masterclass with Requiro on Saturday, July 22.

Requiro and his wife, Meta Weiss, will close out the 8 p.m. concert with three movements from Giovanni Sollima’s ‘Arboreto Salvatico’ for two celli. It is a piece they are intimately familiar with and one they call “minimalist, hypnotic and atmospheric with engaging and accessible melodies.” Sollima translated a collection of poetry, ‘Arboreto Salvatico’ by Mario Rigoni Stern, on different species of trees, into an enchanting chamber music piece. Requiro and Weiss are fans of Sollima’s work because of his passion for composing and performing cello. With so few pieces for two celli in the chamber music repertoire, Requiro and Weiss often gravitate toward his work, and have featured a number of his pieces on their debut album.

Requiro and Weiss call their cello careers parallel. Having both grown up in the San Francisco Bay Area, as young performers they saw each other’s names on programs and went on to officially meet at a cello masterclass in their teens. They both ended up on the East Coast studying cello during their high school years and participating in courses at the New England Conservatory. Now, Requiro is an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and Weiss a senior lecturer at Queensland Conservatorium in Australia. While much of their background seems similar, the couple’s cello study has been anything but – their playing can be divergent, making for a fascinating experience when perform together.

Also join MMF at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, to celebrate top-tier next generation talent as part of the Young Artists Program concerts at SVAC. Tickets $10. All tickets can be purchased online at mmfvt.org, by calling 802-362-1956, and at the box office. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester.