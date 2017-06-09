Cello Seminar Students & Faculty to Offer Concert

On Sunday, June 11, at 4 p.m., Music from Salem’s Cello Seminar participants and faculty will perform a concert at Hubbard Hall located at 25 East Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. Take a peek and listen in to the future of cello playing and cello repertory on Sunday afternoon and give yourself an adventure! Ten cellists from as far away as Asia and Russia will present solo works by current composers, explain their special connection with these works, and introduce themselves to the audience. Works by Berio, Kennedy, Harbison, Schuller, Sollima, Lutoslawski, Kudiyan and Thomas will make this a richly vibrant event for all. Faculty members are Scott Kluksdahl, David Russell and Helga Winold. The suggested ticket price is $15, or pay what you can.