Chaffee’s ‘Art In The Park’ Fall Foliage Festival in Rutland

The Chaffee Art Center’s 57th annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7, in Main Street Park at Junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland. The show features juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, free kid’s activities, a community art project, pet area and live demonstrations. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Back again this year are Chaffee Bucks. Entry into the drawings are free to attendees, and will be held hourly throughout each day under the main tent. Winners can spend the Chaffee Bucks during the festival weekend at any booth in the park. Art in the Park is Vermont’s oldest continuing arts tradition, and the Chaffee Art Center’s major fund-raising event, occurring twice yearly in mid-summer and autumn. A voluntary donation is appreciated. For information, visit chaffeeartcenter.org, or call 802-775-0356.